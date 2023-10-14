Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.28. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

