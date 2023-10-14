Crewe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Sysco by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $63.26 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

