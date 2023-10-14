Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 131.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

