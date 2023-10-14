Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 1,850 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $220,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

