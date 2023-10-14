Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,813 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 11,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,127. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

