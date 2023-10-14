Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DD opened at $75.39 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

