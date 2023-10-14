Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $267.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.53 and a 1 year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

