Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Cut by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $148.20 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $103.68 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average is $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

