Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $47.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $49.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

