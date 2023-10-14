Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $794,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $209.47 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.