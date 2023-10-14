iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,292. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.34.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

