ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $549.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.90 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $566.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.