Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,413,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

