Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.62. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

