Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.83 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

