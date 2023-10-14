Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $627.66. 1,263,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,648. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $547.59 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.