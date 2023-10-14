Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 203 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,077.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $124.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average of $109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.