Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $301.83 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.31 and its 200 day moving average is $302.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.