Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

