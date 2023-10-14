Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,938. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

