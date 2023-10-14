Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

