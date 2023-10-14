Private Trust Co. NA Buys 671 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $32.17 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

Get Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.