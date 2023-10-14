Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,142,000 after buying an additional 103,391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after buying an additional 491,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter.

VT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.12. 2,544,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.59 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

