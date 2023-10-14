Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,030 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

