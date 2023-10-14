Sharper & Granite LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,323. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

