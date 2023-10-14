The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Lessened by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $113.30 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.49 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -666.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

