Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $907,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $420,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $497.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.72 and a fifty-two week high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.