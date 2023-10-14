Kendall Capital Management Sells 255 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $108.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

