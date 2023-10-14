Kendall Capital Management Takes $207,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

