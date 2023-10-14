Pachira Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. 5,882,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,077,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.13. The company has a market cap of $296.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

