Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.87. 5,624,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,477. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

