Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

