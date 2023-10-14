Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.62.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $207.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.48 and a 200 day moving average of $207.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

