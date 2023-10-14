Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 31.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,152. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.