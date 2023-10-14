Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 142 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $237.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.11 and a 200-day moving average of $273.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

