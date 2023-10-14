Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $533.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

