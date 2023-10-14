Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

