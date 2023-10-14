China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 471 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fastenal by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 12.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.