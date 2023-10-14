Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.