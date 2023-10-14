Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.11.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $273.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.56 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

