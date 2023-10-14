Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $300.35 and a twelve month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.