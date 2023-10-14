Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 0.6% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

NYSE UL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.80. 1,653,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,989. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

