Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,183,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,984,000 after buying an additional 855,755 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

