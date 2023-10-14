Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $293.13 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.76.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,954 shares of company stock worth $8,512,235. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

