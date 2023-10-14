Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $236.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $196.81 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.04.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

