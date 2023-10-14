The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,953. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

