Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Reduced by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,740. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $69.21 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

