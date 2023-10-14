The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

