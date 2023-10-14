Welch & Forbes LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

