Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $363.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.12 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.